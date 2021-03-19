Bandits kill 13, injure seven in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed 13 people and injured seven others in separate attacks in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incidents in a statement on Friday in Kaduna, said the attacks were carried out in Zango Kataf, Kauru and Chikun LGAs.

Aruwan added that bandits razed 56 houses and 16 motorcycles in Kauru LGA.

He said: “13 people have been killed and seven others injured in a series of attacks across communities in Zangon Kataf, Kauru, and Chikun LGAs.

READ ALSO: Bandits terrorizing Nigerians have foreign sponsors – NSCDC

“The attack was reported to the Kaduna State government by the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

”According to the report, bandits attacked a man and his brother as they were returning from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon Kataf LGA. The man was killed while his brother escaped.”

The commissioner revealed that bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA and killed 10 people.

According to him, four people were injured and several houses and barns burnt by the hoodlums.

“The injured are receiving treatment in hospital,” Aruwan added.

Join the conversation

Opinions