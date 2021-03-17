Bandits terrorizing Nigerians have foreign sponsors – NSCDC | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Bandits terrorizing Nigerians have foreign sponsors – NSCDC
The Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), Ahmed Audi, said on Wednesday the bandits terrorizing Nigerians are backed by foreign elements.
Audi disclosed this at a training workshop for state commandants of the NSCDC held in Abuja.
The training is aimed at strengthening the corps capacity on effective leadership, civil-military relations, and conflict management.
The commandant general said the country is witnessing an asymmetric war that requires inter-agency collaboration among security agencies.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests 38 suspects for robbery, illegal mining, other crimes in Edo
He said: “Following how events are unfolding in the country, we are experiencing a serious conflict that I think in the history of Nigeria, this is about the first conflict that will give us a serious problem and the conflict is called asymmetric war.
“We have had in the past had some semblance of this type of war but the proper manifestation of it is the one we are seeing now. Asymmetric war is a war that requires all hands to be on deck if we really want to deal with it and nip it in the bud.
“These guys are serious; these guys have international sponsors, so we need to come together.”
Audi implored security agencies to avoid rivalry and “service supremacy.”
