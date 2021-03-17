Oyo govt conducts ‘sterility test’ on COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Oyo govt conducts ‘sterility test’ on COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Oyo State government said on Wednesday the 127,740 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines received from the Federal Government last week were subjected to a sterility test.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the weekly state’s Executive Council meeting in Ibadan.
Bello said complaints and rejection of the vaccine by some countries in Europe over safety concerns prompted the government to subject the vaccine to the sterility test.
The commissioner said: “The sterility test is to determine if the vaccines do not actually have other secondary forms of infective substance. These are being carried out at our two laboratories and in the next few days, we will have the result.”
He said the outcome of the sterility test and other precautionary measures would determine when to administer the vaccines to the people of Oyo State.
READ ASLO: Oyo receives 127,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Bello said: “In Oyo State, have to take some basic precautionary measures. One of such was the provision of a safe place to keep the vaccines to ensure their potency.
“The type that we got is the one that can only operate between +2 degrees centigrade and +8 degrees centigrade.”
He said three centres were being prepared for the vaccination.
“There are hospitals and immunisation centres already in existence in local government areas. These are temporary centres for people specifically in large areas, particularly high incident areas and the third centre will be for specialised groups,” the commissioner stated.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Enyimba lose away to Orlando Pirates in Confed Cup group clash
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba fell to a slim defeat to Orlando Pirates in a matchday two clash...
Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar’s invitation for Benin, Lesotho games
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has explained why Genk forward Paul Onuachu was snubbed in the 24-man list of players...
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Latest Tech News
Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Facebook to shut down Watch...
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...