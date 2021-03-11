Oyo receives 127,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State government has received 127,740 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night, said the vaccines were received by the Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board in Ibadan.

According to him, the consignment as the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccinesexpected from the federal government.

Adisa said: “The vaccines were received in good condition and had been kept in appropriate cold rooms. The state has very strong cold rooms and we cannot even use up to one-third of the capacity.”

READ ALSO: Oyo to engage producers of Covid-19 vaccine, says FG allocation inadequate

He also disclosed that the state government had commenced the training of health workers who would administer the vaccines to residents.

“The medical workers will also be trained at the local government level.

“The vaccines will be distributed to the 33 local government areas of the state where they will be kept under appropriate conditions,” the governor’s aide added.

Join the conversation

Opinions