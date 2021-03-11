INSECURITY: PDP governors pledge support to Nigerian govt | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum on Thursday promised to support the Federal Government to address insecurity and restore peace in troubled areas of the country.

The Chairman of the Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the Forum’s meeting in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

Adamawa State was represented by its deputy governor.

Tambuwal said the governors agreed to support the federal government in its efforts to tackle the country’s security challenges.

He said: “As governors of the PDP, we have agreed and resolved to continue to work with the federal government with the sole aim of re-establishing peace in troubled areas of the federation.

READ ALSO: PDP reconciliation committee meets governors in Abuja

“We must not play politics with security and we must all work together to ensure that we bring back peace in our land.

“So we have agreed to continue to work with the federal government in that regard.”

The Sokoto State governor said the forum, however, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to continue to support state governments in the discharge of their mandates.

Tambuwal added: “We are appealing to Mr. President to reconsider certain measures by bringing more succour and relief to the people of Nigeria.

“He should support state governments in the discharge of their mandate, by making available resources to the states.

“This is important so that we can execute our mandate and ensure that we engender good governance and good condition of living in our respective states throughout the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions