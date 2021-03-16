Kaduna govt orders closure of schools in Kajuru LGA over students’ abduction | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the Kajuru local government area of the state over students and staff abductions.

Armed bandits had on Monday abducted three teachers at the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Primary School in Rima, Birnin Gwari area of the state.

The teachers’ abduction came four days after gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted 23 girls and 16 boys at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Igabi LGA.

The government gave the directive in a memo dated March 16, 2021, signed by the Commissioner of Schools’ Quality Assurance Authority, Abigail Adze and addressed to principals of all public and private schools in Kajuru LGA.

It ordered the immediate closure of all schools in the area.

The memo read: “Following the frequent cases of kidnapping and other forms of security challenges going in some towns and villages of Kajuru Local Government Area.

“The Director-General, Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority has directed all Principals and Proprietors of both public and private schools in Kajuru local government area to close down all schools with immediate effect (as of today 16th March 2021).

“No school should re-open until you are directed to do so. Be security conscious at all times.”

