US, UK pledge support for Nigeria in campaign against illicit drugs | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
US, UK pledge support for Nigeria in campaign against illicit drugs
The United States and the United Kingdom governments on Tuesday pledged more support for the Nigerian government in its campaign against illicit drugs in the country.
The Director of Media and Advocacy for National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the US Consul General, Lagos Consulate, Claire Pierangelo, and the British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, stated this during the presentation of a speedboat to the agency in Lagos.
Pierangelo expressed satisfaction with the performance of the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), in just eight weeks on the seat.
She assured that the US government would collaborate with the Nigerian government due to the dynamism and efficiency brought into the NDLEA operations by its chairman.
In his remarks, Llewellyn-Jones said the UK government was pleased with the series of illicit drugs seized by the NDLEA at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.
READ ALSO: NDLEA bemoans nonpayment of N4bn staff entitlement
The British envoy added that the seizures of illicit drugs at the Lagos ports shortly after Marwa assumed the office were commendable.
He said: “Since your (Marwa) appointment, there has been a flurry of activities. There have been huge seizures across commands.
“The cocaine seizure at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, was massive and for this, NDLEA must be recognised and commended.
“We will continue to give you all the necessary support. We must continue to work on our relationship to make sure that the current situation continues.”
In his response, the NDLEA chief assured the British government that the boat would be put to good use and thanked them for their investment and support for the war against illicit drugs in the country.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...