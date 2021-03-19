Gov Sanwo-Olu commutes sentences of three prison inmates, releases one | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commuted the sentences of three inmates of the state’s correctional centres.

He also ordered the release of one inmate.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said Sanwo-Olu commuted the death sentence of two condemned inmates to life imprisonment and a life sentence of one other to 18 years.

He added that the governor gave the approval following the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu proposes law to tackle fuel tanker fires

The commissioner said: “The Lagos State governor had given approval for the release of one convicted inmate and the commutal of death sentence of two inmates to life imprisonment.

“The governor also commuted the life imprisonment of one inmate to 18 years imprisonment.”

According to the Onigbanjo, the documents signed by the governor on the matter had been presented to officials of the correctional centres for immediate processing.

Join the conversation

Opinions