 Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom lead as investments into Nigeria hit $8.4bn | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom lead as investments into Nigeria hit $8.4bn

Published

1 hour ago

on

Investment commitments to Nigeria slumped by $10.9bn in H1 2020 –NIPC

According to the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) the Nigerian economy received $8.41 billion in investment between January and March 2021.

In a statement posted on its website, the commission said the Q1 2021 value is 75 percent higher than the $4.81 billion recorded at the same period in 2020.

However, it noted that the amount in Q1 2021 is 27.5 percent less than the $7.54 billion in foreign investment announcements reported in Q4 2020.

Domestic investors were the most active in Q1 2021, accounting for 35% of total investment.

Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States were the top three sources of foreign investment announcements in the first quarter of 2021.

Read also: Police reportedly kills four in Akwa Ibom

The three countries pledged $1.40bn, $0.24bn and $0.08bn respectively, while other investors from undisclosed countries pledged to invest $3.74bn in Nigeria’s economy.

The majority of the overall investments went to Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Lagos states.

Bayelsa received $3.6 billion worth of investment in mining and quarrying.

This was followed by Delta State’s US$2.94 billion worth of investments majorly in seaport construction and power transmission lines.

Akwa Ibom State also recorded US$1.4 billion in mining and quarrying, while Lagos State attracted US$0.26 billion into the finance, insurance, and manufacturing sectors.

“The leading four destinations (states) this quarter accounted for 97 percent of the total investments announced as against 56 percent in the corresponding period last year.” NIPC said.

In terms of sector share, 60 percent of the investment was in the manufacturing sector while the construction sector got 34 percent of the total amount in Q1 2021.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....