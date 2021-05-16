Cases of domestic, sexual violence ‘tripled’ during COVID-19 lockdown – Minister | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said on Sunday cases of domestic and sexual violence tripled during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Federal Government imposed the lockdown in April last year in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Tallen, who disclosed this at a programme to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the World Union of Catholic Women in Abuja, was, however, silent on the number of reported cases before and during the lockdown.

She also warned on discrimination between the male and the girl child in the country.

The minister said: “Gender-based violence is reported to have significantly increased since the lockdown began in most affected areas of the country.

“Domestic and sexual violence response team reported a three-fold increase in the number of telephone calls received through their hotlines.”

