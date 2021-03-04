COVID-19 lockdowns threaten mental health of 332m children — UNICEF | Ripples Nigeria

International
COVID-19 lockdowns threaten mental health of 332m children — UNICEF
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that the stay-at-home policies adopted by governments across the world to check the spread of the COVID-19 scourge are threatening the mental health of 332 million children in many countries.
In a report released on Thursday, UNICEF said the affected children had been caged at home for at least nine months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the agency, 139 million children globally have lived under required nationwide stay-at-home orders since March 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was classified as a pandemic.
This, it said, means that they are required to stay at home with few exceptions, and they include children living in Nigeria, Paraguay and Peru.
“The remaining 193 million have lived under recommended nationwide stay-at-home policies for the same amount of time,” UNICEF said.
The agency Executive Director, Ms. Henrietta Fore, said the lockdown measures had left many children “feeling afraid, lonely, anxious and concerned about their future.”
READ ALSO: UNICEF warns of ‘lost generation’ as children share Covid-19 consequences
She said: “With nationwide lockdowns and pandemic-related movement restrictions, it has been a long year for all of us, but especially for children.
“When, day after day, you are away from your friends and distant loved ones, and perhaps even stuck at home with an abuser, the impact is significant.
“We must emerge from this pandemic with a better approach to child and adolescent mental health, and that starts by giving the issue the attention it deserves.”
UNICEF said children and young people were already facing mental health risks before the pandemic started.
It added that half of all mental disorders develop before age 15, and 75 percent by early adulthood.
According to the UN agency, majority of the 800,000 people who die by suicide every year are young people.
It stated that self-harm was the third leading cause of death among people age 15 to 19, with higher rates among adolescent girls.
“It is estimated that globally one in four children live with a parent who has a mental disorder.
“For children experiencing violence, neglect or abuse at home, lockdowns have left many stranded with abusers and without the support of teachers, extended families and communities.
Children in vulnerable population groups, such as those living and working on the streets, children with disabilities, and children living in conflict settings, risk having their mental health needs to be overlooked entirely,” the report said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EPL: Chelsea stun Liverpool, Everton win at West Brom as Spurs beat Fulham
Liverpool were again condemned to a home defeat in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Anfield...
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla
Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Iheanacho goal set up by Ndidi earns Leicester draw; Man Utd vs Palace goalless
A goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was all that Leicester needed to earn a point from their away game against Burnley...
Latest Tech News
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...