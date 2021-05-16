JUST IN: Gunmen raze police station, kill three officers in Delta as criminals' siege extends to South-South | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen on Sunday set ablaze the divisional police headquarters at Nsukwa, Aniocha South local government area Delta State.

Three police officers including an inspector and a corporal were also shot dead by the hoodlums in the attack that took place in the early hours of Sunday.

Sources told journalists separately that an unspecified number of police officers sustained various degrees of injuries during the raid.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali, described the incident as a black day for the command.

He said the command had commenced an investigation into the attack.

The development means the criminals who had launched several attacks on police units and formations in the South-East since the beginning of the year may have shifted their focus to the South-South.

Gunmen had attacked more than 12 police facilities in the South-East since February this year.

