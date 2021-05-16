JUST IN: Gunmen raze police station, kill three officers in Delta as criminals' siege extends to South-South | Ripples Nigeria

News
JUST IN: Gunmen raze police station, kill three officers in Delta as criminals’ siege extends to South-South
Unknown gunmen on Sunday set ablaze the divisional police headquarters at Nsukwa, Aniocha South local government area Delta State.
Three police officers including an inspector and a corporal were also shot dead by the hoodlums in the attack that took place in the early hours of Sunday.
Sources told journalists separately that an unspecified number of police officers sustained various degrees of injuries during the raid.
The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.
READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kill two policemen, one other in Delta
He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali, described the incident as a black day for the command.
He said the command had commenced an investigation into the attack.
The development means the criminals who had launched several attacks on police units and formations in the South-East since the beginning of the year may have shifted their focus to the South-South.
Gunmen had attacked more than 12 police facilities in the South-East since February this year.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
BADMINTON: Nigeria’s Bolaji wins Spanish para int’l championship
Nigeria’s Eniola Bolaji made history as the first African to qualify for the final and win gold at a major...
North Korea withdraws from Asian qualifiers for 2022 World Cup
North Korea may no longer participate in the race for spots at the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold...
Juve keep Euro hopes alive after ending Inter’s 20-game unbeaten run
Juventus ensured they remain in the race for a spot in Europe next season after they won a dramatic Serie...
BREAKING… Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City
Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have helped Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of...
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers complete Scottish PL season unbeaten
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped their club, Rangers to go unbeaten throughout the Scottish...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...