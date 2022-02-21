BREAKING: APC governors in emergency meeting, hours after party reversed itself on national convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are currently holding an emergency meeting at the Kebbi State Governor’s House in Abuja.

This came a few hours after the party postponed its national convention to March 26.

The APC national convention was initially fixed for February 26.

But internal wrangling among members forced the party leadership to shift the exercise by one month.

