PDP postpones Lagos congress to February 27

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its state congress in Lagos to February 27.

The exercise was initially fixed for Wednesday.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said postponement of the exercise followed the approval of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He said: “All aspirants, critical stakeholders, and members of the party in Lagos State are advised to take note.”

