UPDATED: APC shifts national convention to March 26

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted its national convention to March 26.

The party had earlier fixed the convention for February 26 and communicated the date to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this to journalists at the end of a closed-door meeting by party stakeholders in Abuja.

He said the preparation for the convention would begin on March 24.

There were insinuations last week that the exercise may be postponed over internal squabbles.

