2023: Joe Igbokwe speaks on Aregbesola’s loss in Osun and future role in APC

The Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos State Governor, Joe Igbokwe, has said that Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, remains indispensable for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to become victorious in coming elections.

He stressed that the Minister, given his position and huge political capital, can’t be cheaply dispensed with, even though he lost to Governor Oyetola in the just-concluded Osun primaries.

He advised Aregbesola’s detractors to get more fixated on 2023 presidential elections, in lieu of paying attention to what was not relevant.

Ripples Nigeria had reported earlier that Governor Oyetola won the primary election with 222,169 votes, against 12,921 garnered by his closest challenger, Moshood Adeoti. Another of Oyetola’s challenger, Lasun Yusuf, who placed third, got 460 votes.

In a Facebook post, Igbokwe reminded Aregbesola’s detractors that the Minister remains a bonafide member of APC, noting that the party can’t ignore his role in the forthcoming general elections.

The post reads, “Honourable Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola is still a bonafide member of APC Nigeria. You cannot dismiss a two-term Governor, and a sitting federal Minister. We need him to win the coming elections. Stop the distraction.”

