Oyetola wins ward in Osun APC governorship primary

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Saturday defeated the duo of former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary held in his ward at Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

The Electoral Officer, Samson Oyebade, who announced the results of the election held at St. Peters Primary School, ward 001, Iragbiji, said Oyetola scored 1,612 votes to beat the other two aspirants.

Adeoti and Lasun scored zero in the exercise.

He said 2,053 delegates were accredited for the exercise, adding that 1,612 cast their votes for the governor.

In his remarks, Oyetola said he was not surprised that he won in his ward.

READ ALSO: Ex-Osun SSG, Adeoti accuses APC of favouring Oyetola

The governor, who described the primary election as a family affair, said the exercise was not expected to be a battlefield.

He urged party members to brace up for the challenges ahead.

He said: “I want my fellow aspirants to see this exercise as a family affair and not a battlefield.

“Because God is always in control, there is no violence in the state, although violence is not expected.

“I do not know why the agents of other aspirants are not here but we should all brace up for the challenges ahead and create opportunity for reconciliation.”

The governor described the turnout of the party members for the exercise as meaningful and impressive.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now