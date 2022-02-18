Ex-Osun SSG, Adeoti accuses APC of favouring Oyetola

The former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, said on Friday he would not boycott the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in the state.

Adeoti is the three aspirants vying for the APC governorship for the July 16 election in Osun State.

The two other politicians are Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun.

The APC governorship primary will take place on Saturday.

Adeoti, who is the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s preferred candidate, stated this at a media briefing in Osogbo.

The aspirant said despite his doubt that the exercise would not be free and fair, he would participate in the exercise.

He said: “My supporters and I are going to participate in the primary election tomorrow.

“We are not going to boycott it. I want to urge all the APC members to go to the Collation Centres in their various wards to vote for me.”

Adeoti alleged that the primary election was schemed in favour of Governor Oyetola because of his membership of the APC National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

He added that date of the primary election which was slated for March 5 was reversed by the caretaker committee to February 19 to favour the governor.

Adeoti said: “We have it on good authority that the NCECPC was influenced by Oyetola to reverse the date to have the primary before the National Convention coming up on February 26, 2022.

“It is believed that Oyetola is afraid of contesting a free and fair primary election to be conducted by an objective committee after the convention.

“In the spirit of fair play, objectivity, and natural justice, Governor Oyetola is not supposed to remain in the membership of the NCECPC.”

