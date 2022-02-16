Former SSG and APC guber aspirant, Adeoti, adds voice to Tinubu/Aregbesola feud

A former Secretary to the Osun State Government and governorship aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Moshood Adeoti has waded into the running feud between the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Adeoti spoke on Tuesday during the familiarity tour of Iwo federal constituency ahead of the party’s governorship primary election, in the state.

Whilst he didn’t explicity State Tinubu’s name, Adeoti detailed how Aregbesola was allegedly railroaded by the APC leader towards supporting the current Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola in the run-up to the last election in the state.

Adeoti said, “Aregbesola was committed and loyal to his master in Lagos. That was why he supported an unpopular candidate in 2018. We all knew then that Oyetola was a “bad product” but Aregbesola did not have a choice. He obeyed his master.

“Unfortunately, those people (Oyetola and his followers) have bit the finger that fed them. Aregbesola does not deserve being humiliated by anybody.

“Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola resuscitated progressive politics in Osun. Anybody who was around in the state between 2004 and 2010 will know that Aregbesola was the harbinger of hope, confidence and power for the progressive party in the state.

“Everybody will agree that if not for Aregbesola’s doggedness, modern politics and collective efforts, the PDP would have remained in power till date”, he claimed.

On Monday, Aregbesola endorsed Adeoti as the next governor of the state.

Adeoti is one of the three persons vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the July 16 election.

The other two politicians are Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun.

Aregbesola and Oyetola had been at loggerheads since the latter assumed office in 2018.

“Let me tell you that God is with us. I urge all of our supporters to come all out and back us. Do not have any fears. We are the authentic APC in Osun. If in Lagos, the governor did not do well and the party decided not to return him for a second term, why can’t it be so in Osun? They know what they have done to us is bad and they want to continue the impunity. We will not accept it.

“Do not be disturbed by their threats. Come out en-masse and vote for our aspirant. InShaa Allah, Adeoti is the next governor of Osun. We should all support him,” the Minister stated.

