Politics
JUST IN: APC postpones national convention
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its convention initially scheduled for February 26, 2022
There had been speculations on ground that the ruling party may postpone the convention due to unresolved issues such as zoning of offices as well as crises in some states.
The decision to postpone the convention has been conveyed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a letter dated February 21, 2022, and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, respectively.
READ ALSO: Okorocha optimistic APC national convention will resolve zoning saga
Ripples Nigeria had earlier, reliably reported that President Muhammadu Buhari already approved the postponement of the party’s national convention.
More Details soon….
