Defections from opposition mean APC can win elections with ease —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that recent defections of key members from the opposition parties would strengthen the potential of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win elections in coming months.

Buhari, while addressing the audience at the National Convention held at Eagle Square in Abuja yesterday, expressed his happiness over the robust membership of the party, adding that APC would remain the leading party in the country.

He said: “It is gratifying that the party recorded massive and unprecedented defections under the Caretaker Committee adminstration. APC recieved three sitting governors, a deputy governor, senators and members of House of Representatives and state assemblies and other key officials from opposition parties who defected along with millions of their supporters.

“I am impressed to learn that membership registration and revalidation exercise uncertain by the Caretaker Committee, has recorded over 41 million members. This has proven that we are indeed Nigeria’s leading and largest political party. It also exhibits our numerical strength and the potential to win elections at all given times fairly and squarely”, he added.

The President also hinted on his intervention in the crisis that rocked the party prior to its convention, stressing that he did what was expected of a true leader in that situation in order to ensure peace among party members.

“Recently, I had cause to intervene in the leadership crisis that was about to cause confusion in the party. Such internal disputes are common in young democracy such as ours, but we much avoid overheating the polity and not allow our differences to tear and frustrate the party.

“It does anybody no good, when we, as leaders, go down so low and resort to backstabbing and name-calling in the media.

“We should learn how to resolve our differences without jeopardizing our personal relationships and the fate of the party.”

The President therefore urged members to abide by the Electoral Act in order to “promote the process of election, enhance transparency, fill in existing gaps and add value to Nigeria’s democracy for it to thrive”.

