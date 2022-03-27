APC convention a victory over enemies —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday slammed skeptics who were poised to celebrate the collapse of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after weeks of infighting in the ruling party.

The former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu, and several other persons were elected into the APC National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national convention held on Saturday in Abuja.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garuba Shehu, the President said the successful conduct of the convention put the party on a stronger footing ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “The APC convention hosted this weekend sets the scene for an APC victory in the presidential and general elections next year. It is a victory over naysayers who believed that the party was divided but are now disappointed.”

