EFCC operatives storm venue of APC convention in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday stormed the Eagle Square venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Abuja.

The operatives went round the venue of the convention before finally they took strategic positions in the arena.

They, however, declined comment when approached by journalists at the ground.

The EFCC officials had made a similar appearance during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Special Convention held on May 28 in Abuja.

The presence of the commission’s operatives might not be unconnected with reports on the financial inducement of delegates by presidential aspirants.

