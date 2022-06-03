EFCC arrests 39 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 39 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspects were arrested at Apete area of Ibadan following reports on their fraudulent activities.

He added that incriminating documents and messages of fraudulent bank transactions were recovered from 34 of the suspects.

Other items include five exotic cars, mobile phones and laptops.

The suspects, according to the spokesman, were students of different tertiary institutions in Ibadan.

He listed the suspects as Okeowo Abiodun Akeem, Yekini Ismail Omokayode, Odediran Abdulfatahi Dolapo, Isiaka Olumide Hammed, Obioma Honour Umaduabuchi, Olorunsola Eniola Johnson, Olabiyi Ifeoluwa Joseph, Razaq Adams Lekan, Oladimeji Abdulrahmon Olamide, Oyelaran Olayiwoola Jeremiah and Patrick Simon.

Others are – Adefowora Omotayo David, Adediran Qudus Wale, Onipede Damilola Zacheaus, Ajayi Ifedolapo Oluwatofunmi, Oluwole Ayomide Oluwasegun, Usman Mubarak Oluwadamilare, Dapo-Ajayi Temitope Faith, Diyaolu Olamide Samuel, Ugbama Daniel Efemena and Ayoade Taofeek Adekunle.

Egberongbe Adebayo Adedamola, Ajadi Ayinla Ibrahim, Ajeigbe Christian Toluwase, Alabi Daniel Oluwatosin, Olawooyin Taoheed Olakunle, Oguntuase Tope Francis, Salami Adam Akanfe, Olanrewaju Michael Damola, Kareem Afeez Alabi, Onuma Chidubem Williams, Rasaq Sodiq Olamilekan, Okusanwo Mayowa Daniel and Wahab Adebayo Abdullahi completed the list.

