BREAKING: Resident doctors suspend strike | Ripples Nigeria

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Saturday suspended the nationwide strike.

The doctors embarked on strike on April 1 over non-payment of allowances and lack of facilities at state-run hospitals.

The NARD President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday night, said the strike was suspended after the association’s meetings with various stakeholders in the health sector.

He said: “We (resident doctors) suspended the strike about one hour ago. We are responsible to Nigerians. The government has acceded to some demands.”

