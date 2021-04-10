Resident doctors sign fresh agreement with Nigerian govt to end nationwide strike | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Resident doctors sign fresh agreement with Nigerian govt to end nationwide strike
The Federal Government on Saturday, April 10, signed a Memorandum of Action (MoA) with striking Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to end the action.
The MoA was the second in a fortnight. The first one was signed on March 31 but was later rejected by the striking doctors.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, in Abuja.
He explained that the new MoA was signed after a conciliatory meeting between representatives of the Federal Government and those of NARD.
Ngige said Saturday’s meeting became necessary to amend the first MoA signed with the striking doctors.
He said that there were irregularities in the payment of salaries of House Officers, adding that while some got double payments, a few had not been paid.
“In view of this situation, a five-man committee was set up to harmonise the list of affected officers and they have 72 hours to produce a valid list.
“The list will be submitted to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System through the Federal Ministry of Health,’’ Ngige said.
READ ALSO: SPECIAL REPORT… Patients endure pains, fears as doctors’ strike lingers
He said health institutions affected by the non-payment of salary shortfalls between 2014 and 2016 and arrears arising from the consequential adjustment on the National Minimum Wage, had been directed to forward their personnel strength.
“This is to enable us to accommodate this in the 2021 supplementary budget,’’ he said.
The minister noted that the issue of Hazard Allowance was not peculiar to members of NARD but that it cut across the entire health system.
He said that the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS) would meet with the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission on April 12 to examine the Hazard Allowance issue.
The minister added that the NMA, the Joint Health Sector Unions, NARD, and other stakeholders would meet on April 14, 2021, with the PCS with their position papers on the issue.
Ngige appealed to NARD to give the conciliation process a chance for industrial peace to prevail by calling off the strike.
NARD President, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, promised to present the latest agreement before members with a view to calling off the strike.
Resident doctors began a nationwide strike on April 1 to demand improved welfare packages.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Again, Kenyan, Ethiopian emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon
Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei and Ethiopia’s Meseret Dinke, have emerged champions of men’s and women’s categories of the sixth Lagos City...
Rangers extend Balogun’s contract by one year
Glasgow Rangers have extended Nigerian international, Leon Balogun’s contract by one year. The ex-Mainz centre back joined the Scottish giants...
Delta, Kano set new records at national sports festival
As the National Sports Festival (NSF) goes on, Team Delta has continued to dominate the wins at the festival, as...
Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...