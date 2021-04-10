Usman emerges new Emir of Kauru | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the appointment of the former Sarkin Fadan Kauru, Alhaji Ya’u Shehu Usman, as the new Emir of the town.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

Usman succeeds the late Emir,

Alhaji Ja’afaru Abubakar, who died in January.

The new Emir is the Chairman of the Kaduna State Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

He was born on May 15,1955 in Kauru and joined the Kaduna State Civil Service in 1977.

The new monarch retired as Director in the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI), Office of the Accountant General, Kaduna State, in 2012.

Usman was also a former Chairman of Giwa Local Government Area, Secretary to the Kaduna South LGA, and overseer of Zangon Kataf LGA.

He is also a member of the Kaduna State Transition Committee and member, governing board of the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA).

