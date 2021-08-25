Sports
Brown banks on D’Tigers’ offensive prowess as FIBA Afrobasket begins
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers will be beginning their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket campaign on Wednesday and the coach, Mike Brown is optimistic that the team will do great.
Brown, who led the team to the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics, says they will be banking on their offensive prowess which can play a major role at the Afrobasket in Kigali.
Nigeria will play against Mali in the opening game on Wednesday, and Brown spoke in an interview with journalists in Kigali.
“We have to be able to shoot the ball and defend. We have to transition, run and shoot the ball from the three point line at a high level. If we do, we will give ourselves a chance,” he said.
Read Also: Coach Brown upbeat as D’Tigers set to begin Afrobasket campaign Wednesday
With a complete set of new players at his disposal for the Afrobasket campaign, Brown said D’Tigers will take it one game at a time as they continue to bond and improve as a team.
“One game at a time, we have a new team. None of these guys with the exception of one, played in the Afrobasket before (Jordan Ogundiran) and he did not really play. Ibe Abu was here too (during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers) and he did not play much,” he added.
When asked how confident he is going into the tournament as a title challenger, he said that his philosophy is to take it one game at a time.
He said, “We are young and we will just see whether we get better anytime we get on the floor and let’s see what happens.”
