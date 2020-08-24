Buhari appoints chairman, others for persons with disabilities commission

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the composition of the Governing Council of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

He also approved the appointment of an executive secretary for the commission.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement, said the decision was in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019.

According to the Act, the commission would be headed by a part-time chairman and six members who shall be persons with disabilities representing the geo-political zones of the country.

The appointments, according to the statement, are subject to Senate confirmation and will be for an initial term of five years.

It read: “The Executive Secretary, who shall be responsible to the council for the implementation of the policies and administration of the daily affairs of the commission, shall also be a person with disability with a five-year tenure in the first instance and may be reappointed for a second term and no more.

Below are the names, designations and geo-political zones of members of the Management of the Commission: Hon Dr. Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa – Chairman – North West; Oparaku Onyejelam Jaja – Member – South-East; Philomena Isioma Konwea – Member – South-South; Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola – Member – South-West and Amina Rahma Audu – Member – North-West.

“Others are – Mrs. Esther Andrew Awu – Member – North-Central, Abba Audu Ibrahim – Member – North-East and James David Lalu – Executive Secretary – North-Central.”

