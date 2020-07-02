Buhari appoints Idahagbo commissioner for Civil Service Commission

ldahagbon Henry has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as a commissioner to represent Edo, Ekiti and Ondo States in the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The appointment was disclosed in a letter the president wrote the Senate, and which was read by the president to the Senate seeking confirmation.

Read also: My govt is determined to support the poor in Nigeria —Buhari

The letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday.

The appointment, he said, was in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Join the conversation

Opinions