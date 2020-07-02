Latest Politics

Buhari appoints Idahagbo commissioner for Civil Service Commission

July 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

ldahagbon Henry has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as a commissioner to represent Edo, Ekiti and Ondo States in the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The appointment was disclosed in a letter the president wrote the Senate, and which was read by the president to the Senate seeking confirmation.

The letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday.

The appointment, he said, was in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

