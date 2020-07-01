My govt is determined to support the poor in Nigeria —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the Economic Sustainability Plan put together by the Federal Government to stimulate the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic would extend protection to poor Nigerians and other vulnerable groups.

Buhari, who stated this in a recorded video message to a virtual high-level United Nations meeting, warned that COVID-19 pandemic could reverse decades of progress achieved in the efforts to eradicate poverty globally.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the president informed the forum about steps the government had taken to revive the nation’s economy in the wake of the pandemic.

He said: “It is my conviction that devoting our efforts towards human capital development, efficient management of our resources, greater financial inclusion and transformation of the agricultural sector to ensure food security are crucial to poverty eradication.

”In this regard, Nigeria continues to strengthen its existing social safety net initiative by increasing access to enrollees who fit the various programmes in the scheme.

READ ALSO: Nigeria is in a ‘very terrible state of development’ —Buhari

”Nigeria will also continue to provide easier and increased access to financial services for micro and small-scale businesses through the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme. But we are determined to do more.

”Nigeria holds the view that education is a critical driver of sustainable development and has an immense capacity to eradicate poverty.

”Educating our children, especially the girl-child, contributes significantly to the fight against poverty, environmental sustainability, and improved health, as well as building peace and resilient societies.”

President Buhari also reiterated the commitment of his administration towards poverty eradication and highlighted the government’s plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Join the conversation

Opinions