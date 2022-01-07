Buhari appoints ex-Lagos commissioner, Gbeleyi, as chairman of Federal Mortgage Bank

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

He replaced Chief Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo who died recently.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“A Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Gbeleyi is a well-known financial expert who was once a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State as well as a player in the aviation sector,” the statement read

