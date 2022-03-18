Buhari returns from UK medical trip

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned from London after a routine medical check-up.

The presidential aircraft carrying the President landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 7.09 p.m.

Buhari left Abuja for the routine medical check-up in London on March 6.

While in London, the President reportedly met with the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni, in a bid to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

At the end of the meeting with Buni, he directed the APC governors to stop further utterances that could lead to disunity ahead of the party’s national convention slated for March 26.

