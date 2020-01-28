Buhari seeks Senate confirmation for CBN, NCC nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate screening and subsequent confirmation of Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He also asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm the appointment of Prof. Adeola Akande as the Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Both requests were contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and dated January 16, 2020 and December 24, 2019, respectively.

Lawan read the letters on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary.

President Buhari also nominated Uche Onwude as a member of the NCC Board.

In the letter requesting the confirmation of Obiora as Deputy Governor of the CBN, President Buhari wrote: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

In a similar separate letter seeking the confirmation of the NCC nominees, he said: “In accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed two names of nominees as Chairman and member of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”

The nominees are: Prof. Adeolu Akande (South West) as Chairman, and Mr. Uche Onwude (South East) as Member of the NCC Board.”

