Buhari’s aide, Ahmad, tackles Obi for lamenting Nigeria’s World Cup failure

The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, Bashir Ahmad, on Saturday, berated the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for lamenting Nigeria’s inability to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Super Eagles failed to qualify for the quadrennial soccer showpiece after losing on away goals to the Black Stars of Ghana in March.

Obi, who addressed the crowd at the flag-off of the LP presidential campaign in Lafia, Nasarawa State, lamented the failure of the country’s national team to qualify for the first FIFA World Cup to be staged in the Middle East.

He promised to prioritize sports development if elected the country’s president in 2023.

Ahmad, who reacted to the comment with a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, described Obi’s claim as immaterial.

He added that China and India, two countries with bigger populations than Nigeria, did not qualify for the tournament.

He wrote: “The LP presidential candidate was seen at their Nasarawa mega rally lamenting that Nigeria, a country of 200 million people couldn’t qualify for the World Cup, someone should please tell him that China and India with 1.4 billion each didn’t also qualify for the tournament.”

