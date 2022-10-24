‘Insecurity clogging up Nigeria’s wheel of progress’, Peter Obi says in aftermath of attacks on Apostle Suleman

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, condemned the assassination attempt on the founder of the Omega International Church, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The religious leader was attacked on Friday, October 21, along the Benin-Auchi road in Edo State, leading to the death of three policemen and four other members of his entourage.

The former Anambra State governor, who reacted to the incident via his Twitter handle, expressed his sadness over the dastardly attack on the cleric and mourned the victims.

He charged government to bring perpetrators to book and reaffirmed his commitment to fighting insecurity if elected in 2023.

He said: “The recent attack on the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, @APOSTLESULEMAN, underscores the level of insecurity in our nation. Ugly acts like these are reported from different parts of the country on a daily basis, and it is saddening.

“Such acts of terrorism, violence and criminality are highly condemnable. The high level of insecurity that has continued to plague our nation has continued to clog up the nation’s wheel of progress.

“I restate my commitment to the fight against insecurity as my first priority in governance when voted into power. I am saddened by the lives lost during the attack; one life lost to insecurity, is one too many.

“I call on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of such acts and bring them to book.”

