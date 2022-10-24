2023: Gov Wike accuses Atiku of disrespect, removes ex-VP photos from Rivers PDP campaign posters

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, claimed on Monday that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, had not consulted him before choosing representatives from the state to serve on his campaign council.

The governor stated that Atiku chose “enemies” of Rivers to be on his campaign council for the general elections in 2023 when he spoke at the launch of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Port Harcourt, the state’s capital.

Atiku and PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu’s images have been omitted from PDP campaign materials in the state, according to Wike, since the party does not want him to campaign for it on a national level.

“Some people have asked me why is it that they don’t see the presidential candidate’s picture (and) the party chairman’s? I said what are you talking about? The presidential candidate entered my state and picked members of the presidential council without a whole governor of a state having a contribution,” he said.

“The presidential candidate entered Rivers State and picked those he wants to pick without the contribution of the governor. So, they said they don’t need me to campaign for them, that they don’t need Rivers people to campaign for them. Will you force yourself?

“I have never seen how people will disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose those who are enemies of the state without the contributions of us.”

The PDP members in Rivers, according to Wike, are unaware of the state nominees on Atiku’s campaign list.

He also noted that he and the party in the state will only support the candidates for governor, the senatorial seats, and other positions who have carried them along.

“If they want us to be involved in the campaign, they will come and tell us. If he thinks we are important, they will come and meet us,” the governor noted, adding that nobody can intimidate Rivers when he is governor of the state.

Wike has been engaged in a constant argument with Atiku and Ayu due to their northern origin, and insistence to occupy the top two positions in the party.

As official campaigning for the 2023 elections got underway, the PDP in late September launched a 600-member campaign council led by Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Atiku and his followers have been spotted at rallies in a few locations, including Bauchi, Kaduna, and Akwa Ibom.

But Wike and his allies, including Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), have not been spotted at any PDP presidential candidate rallies so far.

