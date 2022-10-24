Connect with us

Politics

2023: I apologize on behalf of OBIDients, Peter Obi responds to claims of abuse by supporters

Published

2 hours ago

on

Peter Obi

Reports of insults and abuses of the opposition by the OBIDIents — the self-styled supporters of Peter Obi — has elicited a reaction from the former Governor of Anambra State.

Obi, who is running for the Presidency on the platform of the Labour Party in 2023, on Monday, responded to claims of online bullying and abuses by his supporters during an interview on AriseTV.

He noted that campaign should run harmoniously while condemning the abuses being meted by his supporters.

“I apologize on behalf of OBIDients; I don’t abuse people and I don’t believe in abusing people,” Obi appealed.

READ ALSO:2023: Peter Obi dismisses reports on donation of jets to campaign team

He further reiterated the illegality of continued fuel subsidy payments, calling it an “organized crime.”

“I have said that subsidy in Nigeria is organized crime; it doesn’t exist.

“We need to have our refineries and coopt the illegal refineries, seeking what make them work in order to generate more revenue. The view of Labour is for the government to explain the benefits derived from subsidy removal.

“Everything will not change overnight and it will start somewhere and one of the most important steps is to stop theft of public funds,” Obi explained.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × 3 =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...