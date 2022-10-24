2023: I apologize on behalf of OBIDients, Peter Obi responds to claims of abuse by supporters

Reports of insults and abuses of the opposition by the OBIDIents — the self-styled supporters of Peter Obi — has elicited a reaction from the former Governor of Anambra State.

Obi, who is running for the Presidency on the platform of the Labour Party in 2023, on Monday, responded to claims of online bullying and abuses by his supporters during an interview on AriseTV.

He noted that campaign should run harmoniously while condemning the abuses being meted by his supporters.

“I apologize on behalf of OBIDients; I don’t abuse people and I don’t believe in abusing people,” Obi appealed.

He further reiterated the illegality of continued fuel subsidy payments, calling it an “organized crime.”

“I have said that subsidy in Nigeria is organized crime; it doesn’t exist.

“We need to have our refineries and coopt the illegal refineries, seeking what make them work in order to generate more revenue. The view of Labour is for the government to explain the benefits derived from subsidy removal.

“Everything will not change overnight and it will start somewhere and one of the most important steps is to stop theft of public funds,” Obi explained.

