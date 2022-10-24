Again, Appeal Court stands down govt’s stay of judgement motion on IPOB leader, Kanu

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Monday, stood down hearing in the application filed by the Federal Government seeking a stay of the execution of the court’s judgement of October 13 which dismissed all terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as well as discharging him.

Shortly after the ruling, the Federal Government through the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had raised an objection and said it would file an appeal on the judgement.

Read also:Nigerian govt asks S’Court to set aside A’Court ruling for Kanu’s release, says he’ll run away

When the matter was called at the resumed hearing on Monday, the lawyer representing the Federal Government, David Kaswe, informed the court that he received the counter of the respondent only on Friday and received an additional counter affidavit on Monday morning and as such, would need a short adjournment to enable him reply the respondent.

But in a short ruling, the three-man panel of the appellate court presided over by Justice Haruna Tsalmani, declined to grant the request for adjournment on grounds that the matter before the court was one that requires accelerated hearing, adding that the issue raised by Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, was not such that required adjournment to respond to.

Justice Tsalmani accordingly directed Kaswe to immediately go and do the needful before the court reconvenes by later in the day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now