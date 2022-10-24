‘Obi overrated, has shallow ideas on issues’ —Atiku’s aide, Bwala

The recent Arise TV interview of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, earlier on Monday, has provoked concerns from Nigerians.

This was as Daniel Bwala, spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, berated the former Anambra State Governor, saying he was not deeply conversant with issues bedeviling the country.

Obi had in the interview touched on his agenda of transforming Nigeria positively, arguing that the country must be rid of bad leadership.

The Labour Party standard bearer, who also described subsidy as an ‘organized crime’, noted: “I have said that subsidy in Nigeria is organized crime; it doesn’t exist.

“We need to have our refineries and coopt the illegal refineries, seeking what make them work in order to generate more revenue. The view of Labour is for the government to explain the benefits derived from subsidy removal.”

Bwala, who commented on the interview on his Twitter handle on Monday, said Obi was bereft of ideas necessary to advance the country.

He said: “An Obidient called me this morning after watching Peter Obi on Arise. He said “I agree with you that Peter Obi has shallow ideas on all issues. If he had produced his manifesto it could have served as a guide”. The guy is highly overrated.”

