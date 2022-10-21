Politics
Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala, tags APC inclusion of CAN president on its PCC list as ‘insulting’
Daniel Bwala, spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has described as insulting the inclusion of Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council list.
The ruling party had, in its revised list of members of Presidential Campaign Council released on Wednesday for 2023 general elections, included the CAN President’s name alongside other key members of the association.
Okoh had in a statement issued on Thursday, however, distanced himself from the list and discribed the development as unambiguously worrisome.
The CAN head added that necessary step would be taken after conducting rigorous investigation into the list.
Read also:‘Dino Melaye comedic, fails to address issues,’ says APC chieftain, Daniel Bwala
Bwala, who commented on the development via his Twitter handle on Friday, branded the decision of the ruling party as utterly disrespectful to the Christian population in the country.
The PDP chieftain added that the ruling party had continued to insult Christians in the country with its Muslim-Muslim ticket.
He wrote: “Imagine putting a CAN president’s name on their campaign council list as a desperate blackmail measure to secure goodwill of a demographic they not only insulted by their ticket, but continue the insult in a metaphorical metamorphosis. Hahaha desperate people do separate things.”
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
