Monumental corruption in civil service worsened by nepotism, lack of transparency — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, bemoaned the monumental corruption in the civil service which he said was exacerbated by lack of transparency, nepotism and others.

The President, who spoke during the presentation of excellence awards to distinguished persons and organizations drawn from different sectors in the country, said more needed to be done to address the scourge.

The President at the event commended former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for his scintillating contribution to nation-building.

He noted that the former President was able to replicate his peace-making tactics in the Niger Delta to ensure peace across many African countries.

A number of Nigerians, including politicians, private sector pkayers and others who had demonstrated exemplary leadership or performance, were awarded at the event.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was one of the Governors honoured for their marvelous contribution to infrastructural developments in their states.

The awards, according to the President, was without any political undertones but based on commitment and dedication to service.

