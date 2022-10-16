2023: Peter Obi dismisses reports on donation of jets to campaign team

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday dismissed reports on the donation of private jets by some eminent Nigerians to his 2023 campaign team.

Obi made this clarification in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle and encouraged supporters to visit the official website for the Obi-Datti campaign organisation.

The ex-Anambra State governor described the rumours on the donation of private jets to the campaign organisation as fallacious.

He also asked donors to make their contributions to his campaign organisation through the platform.

Obi wrote: “Recently, several social media reports have alluded that some eminent Nigerians have donated their personal jets for my use during my campaign. As much as I appreciate the expression of such hopes, I have never received any such offer.

“I pray that those eminent Nigerians mentioned are not unduly distracted by such social media utterances. May God Almighty bless those eminent Nigerians always. –PO.”

