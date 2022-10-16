Connect with us

News

Lagos govt approves 100% increase in bursary for students

Published

56 mins ago

on

The Lagos State Government has approved an increment of 100 percent in bursary to students from the state schooling in tertiary institutions across the country.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Mr Abdur Rahaman Lekki, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said increment would take effect from the 2022/ 2023 academic session.

Lekki said he had communicated the development to the leaders of the National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) at a meeting in Alausa, Ikeja.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu approves bursary, scholarships for Lagos students

.He stressed that the 100 percent increase in bursary and other incentives were aimed at supporting students from Lagos State with their educational demands in the face of the current economic reality.

Lekki also revealed that the government has accepted the resolutions on the creation of the Lagos Diaspora Scholarship Fund adopted during the recently concluded State Economic Summit known as the “Ehingbeti Summit.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seventeen + 14 =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...