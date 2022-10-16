Lagos govt approves 100% increase in bursary for students

The Lagos State Government has approved an increment of 100 percent in bursary to students from the state schooling in tertiary institutions across the country.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Mr Abdur Rahaman Lekki, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said increment would take effect from the 2022/ 2023 academic session.

Lekki said he had communicated the development to the leaders of the National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) at a meeting in Alausa, Ikeja.

.He stressed that the 100 percent increase in bursary and other incentives were aimed at supporting students from Lagos State with their educational demands in the face of the current economic reality.

Lekki also revealed that the government has accepted the resolutions on the creation of the Lagos Diaspora Scholarship Fund adopted during the recently concluded State Economic Summit known as the “Ehingbeti Summit.”

