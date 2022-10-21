Labour Party suspends youth leader for alleged misconduct

The Labour Party has suspended its National Youth Leader, Anslem Eragbe, for alleged gross misconduct.

The LP National Secretary, Umar Ibrahim, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja,

He also shared a letter dated October 18, 2022, and addressed to Eragbe.

According to the party, the suspension will last six months.

Ibrahim said the LP leaders approved the suspension of Eragbe after reviewing the recommendations of a disciplinary committee set up by the party to investigate the allegations leveled against the youth leader.

The party had since appointed Kennedy Ahanotu as its acting National Youth Leader.

The letter read: “You may wish to recall that on the 14th of October, 2022, the National Working Committee of the party met and has, among other matters, deliberated on the allegations of misconduct labelled against you as the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party.

READ ALSO: Labour Party unveils 1,234-member presidential campaign council, boasts of 15m votes

“A disciplinary committee was constituted to look into your matter and report to the National Chairman.

“Consequently, the committee has submitted its reports to the National Chairman with its recommendations in accordance with the party’s constitution as Amended (2019).

“In compliance with the party’s constitution, as Amended, (2019) and the committee’s recommendations, you are hereby suspended from your duties as the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party for a period of 6 (six) months, with effect from 18th October 2022.

“The relevant organs of the party will within the period, meet to ratify the full recommendations of the disciplinary committee.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now