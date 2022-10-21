Politics
Sowore tackles APC over 2023 campaign slogan
The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday, described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party of scammers.
President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier on Friday in Abuja inaugurated the APC Presidential Campaign Council and unveiled the manifesto of its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The 80-page manifesto titled: “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria” was tailored around national security, economy, agriculture, Power, oil and gas, transportation, and education.
Other aspects include healthcare, digital economy, women empowerment, judicial reform, decentralisation of power, and foreign policy.
READ ALSO: Sowore says 2023 budget submitted by Buhari is illegal
Sowore, who reacted to the launch of the manifesto on his Twitter handle, berated the ruling party for failed promises.
The Sahara Reporters publisher mocked the Buhari administration for failing to deliver on its promises in 2015 and 2019.
He said: “From ‘Change Dole’ to ‘Renewed Hope beware of All Progressives Congress (APC) political scammers!”
