Politics
Sowore says 2023 budget submitted by Buhari is illegal
Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, has criticized the 2023 budget that President Muhammadu Buhari recently presented to the National Assembly, citing the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007.
He stated this at a symposium on the subject of “Nigeria: Adopting Sustainability for Economic Prosperity” held by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.
Sowore said, “The budget President Buhari presented to the National Assembly is illegal. It runs foul of Section 12 (1) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 which puts the deficit to GDP ratio at less than three percent. What President Muhammadu Buhari presented was about five percent.”
Read also:Sowore slams Nigerian military for burning illegal oil vessel, says action ‘idiotic’
He also shaded Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over his non-appearance at events amidst reports of ill-health.
“Those of you who made a bet that a certain presidential candidate would not show up today, clap for yourself, you won.
“The candidate that didn’t show up is supposed to be an accounting guru from the Chicago State University, but he refused to show up at the most important Accountants’ event in Nigeria today. Don’t forget, as I’ve said, I’ll not talk about other candidates, but the country, Nigeria and the future of Nigeria cannot also continue to expect unsustainable candidates in 2023,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...