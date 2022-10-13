STRIKE: Varsities to pay earned allowances of lecturers, others from 2024

The Federal Government is set to release the sum of N50 billion to take care of outstanding earned allowances before handing over the duty to the governing council of varsities.

The governing council of Federal Universities will take over the payment of earned allowances of lecturers and other university workers in their respective institutions from 2024.

A source within the National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, speaking to newsmen on the condition of anonymity, made this known in an interview in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Also on the issue of earned allowances, N50 billion has been budgeted to cater for outstanding earned allowances while 170 billion has been fixed for salary increase. However, from 2024, it is the various governing councils that will be paying earned allowances while N300 billion will go for revitalization,” he said.

Meanwhile, the branches of ASUU across the country have begun to vote as regards the lingering strike by the union.

The branch chairpersons are expected to turn in their reports to enable a formal decision by the NEC on Thursday.

