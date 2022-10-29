2023: Obi to kick off national campaign in Nasarawa on Saturday

The Labour Party is to launch its presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 general election on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Nasarawa State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director-General of the party’s campaign council, Doyin Okupe.

Okupe noted that Nasarawa and other states in the North would by the rally point announcing their arrival in the region and subtly sending a strong message that Obidient family was everywhere and anywhere.

“Obidient Movement is total and all embracing and had announced their entry into the political space since June when Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad emerged as the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the Labour Party,” Okupe added.

According to the DG, the official launch of the campaign in Nasarawa State on Saturday was like “the party and the Campaign Council giving support to the Nigerian youths who had been on the road across the country since June 2022.”

