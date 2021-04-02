Consumers blast Ikeja Electric for Good Friday message on Twitter | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Consumers blast Ikeja Electric for Good Friday message on Twitter
Ikeja Electric, the DisCo in charge of distributing electricity in the mainland part of Lagos State, on Friday, April 2, received a deluge of backlash on Twitter after it posted its Good Friday message.
The DisCo at about 12:52 p.m, using its handle @IkejaElectric, tweeted, “Today we remember the greatest sacrifice that proves the greatest love ever! Happy Good Friday #IECares #GoodFriday,” and attached a picture that read, “He gave Himself so that the world may have Light. Today, we remember the greatest sacrifice ever! #GoodFriday.”
Today we remember the greatest sacrifice that proves the greatest love ever!
Happy Good Friday#IECares #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/qFI94yellI
— Ikeja Electric (@IkejaElectric) April 2, 2021
But responding, many displeased energy consumers, who claimed the DisCo had treated them cruelly, even as they celebrated the festive period, blasted them with series of tweets.
A Twitter user with the handle @seyebunmi tweeted in response, “Light is defined as life, as seen in John 1:4, “In Him was life; and the life was the light of men”. Those who have faith through Him will have eternal life. This “life” is a gift Jesus brought from God into a dying world. You’re preaching what u don’t practice! To hell with all!”
Light is defined as life, as seen in John 1:4, “In Him was life; and the life was the light of men”. Those have faith through Him will have eternal life. This “life” is a gift Jesus brought from God into a dying world. You’re preaching what u don’t practice! To hell with all!
— Eki (@seyebunmi) April 2, 2021
Another user, whose name showed as Akinbobola Akinniran, with the handle @AAKINNIRAN, tweeted, “How can you say you care when you keep the central business district of Ikorodu in perpetual darkness for a week?”
How can you say you care when you keep the central business district of Ikorodu in perpetual darkness for a week?
— AKINBOBOLA AKINNIRAN (@AAKINNIRAN) April 2, 2021
In another response, a user with the handle @odim_monday, tweeted, “Pls @IkejaElectric, make the sacrifice and give us electricity. Today makes it 7days without electricity. ikorodu garage.”
Pls @IkejaElectric, make the sacrifice and give us electricity. Today makes it 7days without electricity. ikorodu garage
— Di Senator (@odim_monday) April 2, 2021
Another Twitter user whose name showed as Esse Kelvin, with the handle @essekelvin1, in his response tweeted, “You guys know nothing about love, love doesn’t cheat/robs people of their hard-earned money so u are not in best position to preach love cuz that’s the zenith of hypocrisy.”
You guys knows nothing about love,love doesn't cheat/robs people of their hard earned money so u are not in best position to preach love cuz that's the zenith of hypocrisy
— Essekelvin (@Essekelvin1) April 2, 2021
Meanwhile, other tweets followed:
It's great He gave Himself that we might have life. It's unfortunate you're doing all you can for us not to have light!
— Dare Fadeji (@DareFadeji) April 2, 2021
Dude, Are you for real? The greatest sacrifice gave us "THE LIGHT" by grace but y'all don't give us grace. You disconnect and take away our cables while expecting us to pay for no electricity. You even refused us pre-paid meter. Will Jesus do that?
— Consistently Consistent. (@Lekki_20102020) April 2, 2021
Please, give us power supply today, let celebrate good Friday with light.
Location :Amoo, Agege Lagos
— Hon.Ab Faj (FlyingAeroBoy) (@AbeebFajobi) April 2, 2021
By Victor Uzoho…
